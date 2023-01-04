READING, Pa. (WHTM) — A 33-year-old man was shot and killed in Reading on Jan. 3 at around 10 p.m., according to the Reading Police Department.

According to a press release, officers with the Reading Police Department responded to the 400 block of Wunder Street after getting reports of a shooting.

When police arrived, they reportedly found 33-year-old Santiago Ramos with multiple gunshot wounds. Ramos was transported to Reading Hospital and is now in stable condition.

As police started the investigation, they determined that Ramos was shot during a fight with multiple people that happened on the 400 block of South 11th Street.

The Reading Police Department says there is currently not any known risk to the public.

Anyone with information regarding the fight or shooting is asked to call the Reading Police Department at 610-655-6116 or Crime Alert Berks at 877-373-9913.