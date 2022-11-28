LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a press release from the American Red Cross, on the evening of Monday, Nov. 28 the American Red Cross responded to the Chestnut Crossings Apartments, located on the 800 block of Chestnut Street in Lebanon, after receiving reports of a water main break and building collapse.

The Lebanon County Department of Emergency Services requested the American Red Cross’ help according to the release.

Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with Your Local Election HQ.

According to the Red Cross, residents from all 30 of the building’s units were evacuated.

An emergency overnight shelter, which is offering support, information, sleeping accommodations, and meals for those in need, is in place at the Salvation Army on 1031 Guilford Street in Lebanon.

It is unclear at this time if there were any injuries, what condition the building is in, how many people were displaced, or how long the clean-up efforts will take.