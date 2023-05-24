HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – According to the American Red Cross the organization has seen a drop in blood donations.

“Typically, over the start of summer, and throughout the summer months, we do see a decrease in blood donations and blood supply,” said Laura Burke, Executive Director of the American Cross in Central Pennsylvania.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Burke says Memorial Day weekend is a big one because so many Americans travel, leaving a few to actually donate.

“We do expect about 37,000 fewer Red Cross Blood donation appointments in the month of May,” said Burke.

Although heading into the summer months is a big push for people to roll up their sleeves, it’s also due to the lack of blood they received during COVID.

“I would say as we sit today, we’re not at that comfortable level,” said Burke. She adds “we are asking people, specifically people with Type O and O negative specifically which is that universal blood type to give right now.”

Burke said one unit of blood, can impact three people’s lives.

“It’s the fourth most common inpatient procedure in hospitals,” said Burke.

For places to donate, click HERE.