HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers have announced they will be returning to Hersheypark Stadium for the first time since July 2000.

The show will be part of their 2023 Global Stadium Tour in support of their two studio albums, which were released in 2022.

The show has been scheduled for Wednesday, September 27 at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets for the show can be found here and go on sale on Friday, June 9 at 10 a.m.

The band will be featuring special guest St. Vincent for the show at Hershey.