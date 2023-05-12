LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Starting the week of Monday, May 15, Red Rose Transit will be offering free rides for people who bring their personal bikes on the bus with them.

This is in honor of National Bike to Work Week, which starts on May 15 and runs through May 19. Red Rose’s bus fleet has bike racks located on the front of the vehicle for customers to use.

The bike racks, according to the company, can carry two bikes at one time.

Normally, passengers who board Red Rose buses with a bike must pay the regular adult fare. During this week, their ride will be free.