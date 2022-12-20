CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Campbell Commercial Real Estate, Inc. and the Development Authority for Lower Allen Township officially announced the final transaction in the redevelopment of the Lower Allen Commons shopping center.

The 17,500-square-foot retail building in the Lower Allen Commons shopping center recently sold for $10 million. According to Campbell Commercial Real Estate, Inc., the new retail building is now home to:

Trader Joe’s

Sports Clips

Apricot Lane Boutique

The Good Feet Store

Prior to its redevelopment, the Lower Allen Commons was home to The BonTon and Borders bookstore, according to Campbell Commercial Real Estate, Inc.

This final transaction officially marks the end of the Lower Allen Township Development Authority’s involvement in the property.

In 2019, the Lower Allen Township Development Authority purchased this property out of bankruptcy and then created a land condominium, which included the already existing Bonefish Grill and Texas Roadhouse.

According to Campbell Commercial Real Estate, Inc., the redevelopment of this Camp Hill-based shopping center was a team effort, which involved Art Campbell and Larry Kostelac of Campbell Commercial Real Estate, the Lower Allen Township Board of Commissioners, the Director of the Lower Allen Township Development Authority Erin Trone, and multiple other entities. The others involved in this project’s completion were:

Tom Richey of Third Mountain Consulting, LLC

Eastern PCM

BL Companies

York Excavating

Wagman Construction

Ames Construction

KD3 Design Studio Inc.

Leer Electrical

F&M Trust

Springwood Development opened The SpringHill Suites by Marriott in October 2022, and a new Chick-fil-A restaurant is currently under construction as well. According to Campbell Commercial Real Estate, the new Chick-fil-A will be completed in spring 2022. The last available parcel, also known as Unit 1, was sold in October 2022. Additionally, a new approximately 11,000-square-foot retail building has also been proposed for the area.

The Lower Allen Commons is located off Gettysburg Road in Camp Hill. (No taxpayer money was used for the redevelopment of the Lower Allen Commons.)