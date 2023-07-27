FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– It was graduation night for a special program in Franklin County. It is not easy to make it through this program, but those who do, avoid jail time.

Good Wolf Treatment Court started six years ago to help combat the opioid epidemic in Franklin County and still to this day, it is helping people get their lives back on track.

“If you want it, you will accomplish it,” graduate Kylene Leeper said.

Leeper and Zane Bigham are the newest graduates of a vigorous three-year program for drug and alcohol recovery. Led by the Franklin County Good Wolf Treatment Court.

“I can tell ya in the past I have lost everything. My home, car, belongings,” Leeper said.

Leeper and Bigham are the 26th and 27th graduates of a program that’s enrolled 110 people.

“Our program is structured that it must be on the motion of the District Attorney,” Court of Common Pleas 39th District Judge Jeremiah said. “So he’s the initial screener and gatekeeper of the participants in our program.”

Once approved by the District Attorney, those individuals have to find housing, a job and community service to name a few of the responsibilities.

“It’s 100% on them to do the effort,” Zook said. “What the team does is provide them with resources. For example, a case manager can help them, a certified recovery specialist. We put them in touch with those people to help get those things done if they are having trouble.”

Having a group with a similar background, and facing similar struggles makes getting to the finish line even greater.

“It really helps because you are all going through the same thing,” Leeper said. “It might not be at the same time but you can relate to one another. We can relate to each other on the same basis as where other people who don’t struggle with addiction, they wouldn’t understand.”

For Leeper, this is a major achievement.