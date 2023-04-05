MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Middletown elected officials, parents, and citizens stressed the importance of school safety at a school board meeting on Tuesday, April 4.

Leading the call to action was Middletown Mayor Jim Curry. Curry said the school district once had an armed school resource officer, but the position was removed and replaced by an unarmed safety official.

Now, there are renewed calls for armed security officers and metal detectors in each building.

“Please. I’m begging you. Please consider every measure possible to protect our children. With metal detectors, with armed guards. Whatever we need to do, we need to do it yesterday,” one woman said during the meeting.

The superintendent responded to the public comment last night. He said maintaining a safe and secure learning environment is critical. But, overly strict security measures can create fear and anxiety among students.