HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Funding to keep the Harrisburg Senators on City Island has been agreed upon by City of Harrisburg officials.

The City Council has voted unanimously to affirm Harrisburg’s commitment to have the funds necessary to improve and upgrade the facilities at FNB Field.

Major League Baseball (MLB) has new rules that every stadium is required to comply with, this includes the Washington Nationals AA affiliate, the Harrisburg Senators.

Improvements that Harrisburg Officials have agreed upon include:

Stadium lighting

Creating better practice and training facilities

Clubhouse areas for both home and visiting teams

The following renovations are also included in the agreement:

Expanding locker room areas to accommodate the growing number of female coaches and umpires in professional baseball

“With Major and Minor League Baseball recognizing the need to update facility standards to improve conditions for minor league players as part of their new collective bargaining agreement, the City of Harrisburg, as the owner of FNB Field, is proud to partner with the Harrisburg Senators to keep the Eastern League’s second oldest franchise in the City of Harrisburg,” said Dan Hartman, City of Harrisburg Business Administrator.

Harrisburg was awarded the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) grant by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania which is worth $6 million that will go towards the necessary funding for the improvements.

According to Dan Hartman, the project is estimated to cost between $11 and $12 million.

“Thank you to Governor Wolf for his assistance last fall in awarding us the RACP grant,” Hartman said. “Without his help, we wouldn’t be able to get this off the ground to keep baseball in Harrisburg.”

Both city and team officials hope that the construction is completed by the start of the 2025 season.

The Harrisburg Senators have called City Island home since the team was founded in 1987 when they were the AA Affiliate for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

In 1991 the Senators became the AA Affiliate for the Montreal Expos/Washington Nationals and currently, the Player Development Contract runs through the 2030 season.

The Harrisburg Senators will call FNB Field home until their lease with the City of Harrisburg expires after 2039.

“We are thrilled that the City of Harrisburg has formally decided to fund the improvements necessary to bring FNB Field in line with the new Major League Baseball Facility Requirements,” said Harrisburg Senators President Kevin Kulp. “City Island is among the most unique venues in the country for professional baseball and by taking these steps, the City is helping to ensure Minor League Baseball in Harrisburg for current and future generations.”

Other local governments in Pennsylvania are also facing similar projects including Allentown (Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs), Erie (Erie Seawolves), and Reading (Reading Fightin Phils).