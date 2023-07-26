HAMPDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Hampden Township will be giving its community pool a makeover just as it reaches 50 years of age.

“For decades, Hampden Township has worked tirelessly to maintain the pool’s legacy as a beloved summer destination,” Commissioner Nate Silcox, President of the Board, said. “Now, with the pool reaching its 50th year, the time has come to evaluate and modernize the facility to meet current standards and elevate the overall recreational experience for all our community members. We have been successful in obtaining several state grants that will help fund this project.”

Hampden Township has awarded four contracts for the renovations with a total cost of $3,163,814.00. The township has also received $2,380,000 in grants from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and Cumberland County.

The planned improvements include:

The replacement of the pool gutter system and piping

The addition of a new underground surge tank

replacement of the main drain system and piping

An overhaul of the entire pool mechanical system including reconfiguring the pool mechanical building, improving ventilation of the existing bathhouse, and the addition of a family changing room/restroom

The work is planned to begin this fall after Labor Day and is expected to be completed by Memorial Day 2024.