Children’s Lake in Boiling Springs, with the mill building in the background.

BOILING SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) — Children’s Lake in Boiling Springs, Cumberland County has been closed since last summer as it undergoes renovations, but is now closer to reopening!

The dam needed repairs and there will also be a new boat launch, fishing pier, and retaining wall around a portion of the lake.

Thanks to a mild winter, construction is ahead of schedule and expected to be completed in mid-June.

“This is the center of the community here in Boiling Springs, so when this project is complete, it’s going to be back better than ever and safer than ever,” said Mike Parker, communications director for the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.

Parker wants to remind everyone the lake is still an active construction zone. Once the construction is done, it will take some time for the lake to fill back up.