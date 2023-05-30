(WHTM) — President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy are trying to convince members of their respective parties to vote for the debt ceiling deal before the June 5 deadline, but several members on the hard right and liberal left don’t like it.

Midstate Congressman Scott Perry is one of the members who has shown opposition. As chairman of the conservative Freedom Caucus, Perry lambasted the compromise, saying it fell well short of the spending cuts his Freedom Caucus demands.

Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters!

“The house speaker himself has said, on numerous occasions, the greatest threat to America is our debt, and now is the time to act. We had the time to act, and this deal, this deal fails, fails completely,” Perry said.

Some liberal democrats don’t like the deal because it contains new work requirements for food assistance and greenlights a natural gas pipeline.