(WHTM) — Midstate Congressman Scott Perry was among the House members who voted against the debt ceiling deal on Wednesday night. Moments after the vote, abc27’s Dennis Owens asked him why.

“I don’t believe anybody should get an unlimited blank check to spend whatever for essentially 24 months,” Perry said. “We’re $32 trillion in debt in the next two years going to be $36 trillion in debt. That’s almost a guarantee and all the things we ran on that we said we were going to solve none of them were solved in this bill and that’s a problem for me.”

Owens asked Perry if it is it worth pushing the economy to the brink to make his point, who which Perry said:

“The amount of money that comes in every single month was going to pay for the interest on the debt, so the treasury bills were never going to be defaulted on. But the real point is that we’re literally, every time, having to borrow money just to pay our debts and that’s not a good sign and now we’re going to keep doing it even more,” Perry said.

Rep. Lloyd Smucker also responded to the passage of the deal.

“The fiscal challenges facing our nation are great and there remains significant work to be done, but this legislation begins to put our nation on the right path. This legislation places responsible limits on the growth of government spending and pulls back billions in unspent COVID-19 pandemic funds. House Republicans are working to bring fiscal discipline back to Washington. The spending levels contained in this legislation stand in stark contrast to President Biden’s current and historic spending spree. We will spend less money in the next fiscal year than we did during the current year and that is a meaningful change,” Smucker said.

Congressman John Joyce said this in response the the deal passing the House:

“Passage of the Fiscal Responsibility Act is the first step towards addressing Washington’s dangerous spending problem and setting us on a corrective, conservative course that pays our bills, curbs inflation, and secures the financial future of our children and grandchildren – all without defaulting on our debt, without new taxes, and without cutting Social Security, Medicare, or Veterans’ Health benefits,” Joyce said.

“This legislation may not do everything that everyone wishes for, but it is an important step in the right direction to change the trajectory of America’s fiscal future, while we have divided government. I wish I could vote for more than this, like what was included in the Limit, Save, Grow Act, but this legislation is most definitely an improvement on existing law. If we do nothing to curb spending, our federal debt will be nearly double the size of our nation’s economy by 2053. This bill is a start to change our fiscal trajectory and will give confidence to our creditors that we can govern by putting us on this better path,” Smucker added. “I remain committed to the work ahead to restore fiscal responsibility in Washington.”

Every Pennsylvania congressperson voted for the bill except Perry who felt it didn’t cut enough spending, and progressive Pittsburgh Democrat Summer Lee who felt it cut too much.