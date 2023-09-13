DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Wednesday that a crew will be performing deck repairs this weekend on the northbound Interstate 81 (George N. Wade) Bridge spanning the Susquehanna River between Cumberland and Dauphin counties.

PennDOT says traffic will be restricted to a single lane on northbound I-81 while work is being performed. Weather permitting, the single lane restriction will be in place between Exit 65 (Marysville/Enola/Route 11/15) and Exit 66 (Harrisburg/Front Street) from 7 a.m to 4 p.m. Saturday, September 16, and Sunday, September 17.

The left and center lanes will be closed and the right lane will be open. Delays are expected.

PennDOT says no traffic restrictions will be in place during non-work hours and asks motorists to watch for slow-moving vehicles as they travel through the work zone.