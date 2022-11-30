DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that sound wall repairs are scheduled to begin on Thursday, Dec 1. along Interstate 81 northbound in Dauphin County.

According to PennDOT, the work will be taking place between the Interstate 83/81 split and exit 72, which is the Paxtonia/ Lingleston exit. Work will be performed on or outside the right shoulder on weekdays during daylight hours. All lanes of traffic will remain open.

Deblin Inc., of Mechanicsburg, is the contractor for this work. Repairs are expected to be completed in about four weeks.

Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects.

Below is a map of where the work is scheduled to take place.