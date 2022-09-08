PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) — New data from the United Way for Pennsylvania shows that nearly 30-percent of households across the Commonwealth struggle to pay for basic essentials.

The organization released its annual “ALICE Report,” which shows families that earn above the Federal Poverty Level, but are unable to afford things like housing, healthcare, childcare and food.

“This is not an isolated problem that’s just in the city of Lebanon,” Julia Krawl, the Executive Director of the United Way in Lebanon County, said. “It’s [a problem] for residents of Palmyra , Annville, Myerstown.”

In Lebanon County, nearly 40-percent of households fall under the ALICE threshold.

“People who earn above the poverty level [in Lebanon County] is about 27-percent of our population,” Krawl explained. “Add that with the federal poverty level, which is about 10-percent of households, and you’re at 37% within Lebanon county.”

There are resources available to those struggling.

“We do have tools within the community that are available, and I think the best example would be 211, which is our non-emergency hotline,” Krawl told ABC27 News.

211 can provide households with resources regarding food assistance, housing, childcare, healthcare and more.