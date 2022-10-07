HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to officials from the Central Dauphin School District, a bomb threat was reported at Landis Field, where Central Dauphin High School plays football, on the evening of Friday, Oct. 7.

The school district reported that local law enforcement and K9 units thoroughly searched Landis Field, and the areas around the field, and gave the “all clear” for the Friday-night football game between Central Dauphin and Cumberland Valley.

Extra police and security will be at the game as an added security measure.