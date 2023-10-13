LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– State Police are on alert after multiple synagogues in Pennsylvania reported bomb threats on Friday.
Pennsylvania State Police are at the Congregation Beth Israel in Lebanon County after a bomb threat was reported. There is also a State Police presence at Chisuk Emuna Congregation along 3219 Green Street, in Harrisburg.
In Northumberland County, there was reportedly an evacuation from a synagogue after there was a credible bomb threat reported.
