(WHTM) – Residents of the Harrisburg area are reporting low-flying military planes that came through on Friday afternoon.

One caller said the planes flew so low they rattled the house.

According to Scott Miller at the Harrisburg International Aiport, officials believe the planes were F-16s that did a low pass over the area.

Miller says the planes did not originate or stop at Harrisburg International Airport and he’s not sure where they came from.

This is a developing story