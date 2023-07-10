YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Dozens made their way to York County over the weekend for the annual reptile show.

Organizers say it is the longest-running and fastest-growing show on the east coast. Those who came out got to see reptiles from vendors across the area, as well as enjoy a few educational shows.

“This industry has evolved to the point where all the animals you see at this show, none of them are being impacted by being taken out from the wild or endangered populations. These shows support people who are doing this with animals that have been well-established in captivity,” vendor Mark Goodwin said.

More information about the reptile farm which hosted the show can be found here.