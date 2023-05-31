(WHTM) — We know Pennsylvania is having a hard time keeping teachers, but a new report lays out just how bad it is.

Penn State researchers found that the Commonwealth lost 7.7% of its teachers to firings, resignations and retirements over the 2022-23 school year.

That figure is up 1.5% from last year and is the highest in at least a decade.

Philadelphia had the highest attrition rate in the state by a wide margin.

The research says that’s driven largely by high turnover at Philadelphia’s charter schools and has seen the same trends in several other states.