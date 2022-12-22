PENBROOK, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire damaged a home and displaced residents in Penbrook, Dauphin County on Thursday evening.

The fire occurred in the 2000 block of Hoffer Street in the borough and crews responded to the scene around 8 p.m.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

When crews arrived on the scene, they determined the residence was vacant. Penbrook police have said that crews handled the fire quickly, with Harrisburg Police also assisting with the response to the fire.

There were no reported injuries, however, there were pets inside the home. Most were saved, but police say two dogs did die in the fire.

The fire is still being investigated at this time.