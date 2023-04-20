SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Approximately 100 residents near Highland Street in Swatara Township were evacuated after officials say a construction crew hit a gas line with a backhoe.

The break is near the 500 block of Highland Street near the intersection with Cumbler Street. Officials established a 300-foot radius evacuation zone around the break and assisted elderly residents and a daycare with 30 children evacuate the scene.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Swatara Township Fire Chief Michael Ibberson said “everyone worked very well together” to manage the evacuation and response.

“We had a great unified command system set up with police, fire, EMS, all the utilities, and our township EMA was also here.”

Sheryl Offer lives on the block and said she could notice the smell inside her home.

“I came out and mentioned to my husband that I smelled gas in the house and the next thing you know Swatara Police are knocking on the door saying get out.”

According to PPL, more than 500 customers are without power.

Ibberson said residents should expect to return to their homes sometime this afternoon once the homes are checked for gas.

Swatara Township Police say there are no reported injuries.