LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — It is Restaurant Week in Lancaster County.

“Discover Lancaster” is working with Lancaster Farmland Trust for the second annual event.

What started as a way to help restaurants during COVID has turned into an opportunity to highlight the farm-to-table process.

They have county-wide participation, from Shady Maple in East Earl to Plough in Downtown Lancaster.

“Our farmland is so important, not only economically, but to the great bounty, we enjoy in the restaurants. So we thought it would be a great way to not only highlight dining but also highlight the farms that provide some of the great ingredients for it,” Director of Communications for Discover Lancaster Joel Cliff said.

The event runs from now until Saturday with over 20 restaurants all over the county.