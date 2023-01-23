GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Work continues at Gettysburg National Military Park around the historic Wisler House.

According to the park’s Facebook page, a non-historic shed was taken down as tree removal on the property has begun.

A small gravel parking lot will be added to the northeast corner of the property once the project is complete.

The site is anticipated to open to public visitation in the spring of 2023 with the grounds currently closed to visitation for active construction.

The Wisler House is known as “the first shot house” for being the site of the first gunshot fired in the Battle of Gettysburg. The home was “an ideal location from which to spy any Confederate advance toward Gettysburg,” according to the National Park Service.

Modern additions to the Wisler house were removed by park preservation staff after later owners of the house made changes to its size and footprint. Preservationists are working to restore the house to its 1863 appearance.

The project is one of many recently undertaken at Gettysburg, including Devil’s Den and Little Roundtop. Devil’s Den reopened in September 2022 after being closed for several months for restoration.

Little Round Top closed to all visitation in July and is expected to remain closed to visitors for 18 months.

Video shared by the park in December showed crews replacing a walking path as part of a plan to address overwhelmed parking areas, poor accessibility and related safety hazards, significant erosion, and degraded vegetation.”