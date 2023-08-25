SHREWSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Traffic restrictions will be in place on I-83 in Shrewsbury Township, York County next week to allow for a bridge inspection.

The Plank Road (Route 2074) bridge, which spans I-83, is scheduled for inspection according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT)

There will be alternating left and right lane closures in both directions of I-83 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Tuesday, August 29, and Wednesday, August 30.

Courtesy PennDOT

PennDOT is asking motorists to stay alert and drive with caution through the work zone.