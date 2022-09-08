LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Four adults and one juvenile from Maryland were arrested on Sept. 7 in connection to a retail theft and police chase that happened at a Midstate Ulta Beauty.

On Wednesday, Sept. 7, at approximately 7:02 p.m., Lower Paxton Township Police responded to Ulta Beauty at 5112 Jonestown Road after getting reports of an ongoing retail theft.

Per a police report, Ulta employees saw two women stealing a large number of fragrances and other goods from the store. The women left the store in a black sedan with out-of-state license plates.

Police who were on the scene found the black sedan near Jonestown Road and tried to conduct a traffic stop. Police said the car immediately left the area, headed west on Jonestown Road, before getting onto I-83 south.

Police chased the car onto I-83 south into Cumberland County as the suspects drove toward Maryland.

According to police, the black sedan tried to pass a semi-truck near the New Cumberland exit on I-83 south before losing control and hitting the guide rail. The sedan also side swiped the semi-truck after coming back onto the road, severely damaging the sedan. The vehicle came to a rest after hitting the guide rail a second time.

Two of the women suspects attempted to run away on foot, but were quickly arrested. Three more people were taken into custody without incident.

The suspects, 25-year-old Teona James, 20-year-old Tymera James, 22-year-old Destiny Thomas, 31-year-old Joseph Wright, and a 16-year-old juvenile; All of the suspects are from Baltimore County and Howard County, Baltimore.

The merchandise from Ulta, as well as other merchandise from an Under Armour Outlet in Derry Township, was in plain view in the backseat.

All five suspects are facing felony retail theft and drug possession charges, according to police.

The four adult suspects were transported to Dauphin County Prison; The juvenile was released to a relative.

The investigation is ongoing.