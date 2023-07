CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Cumberland County man has pleaded guilty to child pornography.

Frank Svitak was arrested at his Plainfield home in Cumberland County in January.

The Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office says the investigation found more than 100 images and videos of child pornography on Svitak’s devices.

Svitak is a retired New Jersey Fire Chief and his sentencing is scheduled for October 3.