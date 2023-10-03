CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Plainfield man who pled guilty to child pornography charges back in July has been sentenced.

According to the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office, Frank Svitak was sentenced by Judge Jessica Brewbaker to serve two to four years at a state correctional institution.

Back in January, members of the Cumberland County Criminal Investigation Division were assisted by Pennsylvania State Police with conducting a search warrant at Svitak’s residence.

At the scene, officials found that over 100 images of child porn were being downloaded.

The DA’s office states that Svitak is a retired fire chief from the Goshen Fire Department in New Jersey. Svitak will also be required to register with Megan’s Law.

The case was investigated by Detective Gordon Goodrow with Cumberland County Criminal Investigation Division and was prosecuted by Chief Deputy District Attorney Julia Skinner.