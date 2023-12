(WHTM) – Retired K9, Legion, has passed away, according to East Pennsboro Township Police, Legion was 11 years old.

Legion served the department from May 3, 2013, until he retired on July 12, 2021.

Police say that Legion was battling cancer and they wanted to thank the East Pennsboro Animal Clinic for assisting with Legion’s care.