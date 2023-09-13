GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A local retro video game store will soon unveil a new franchise location in Gettysburg, Adams County in the coming weeks.

A retro video game store named Retro Loot will soon unveil its first franchise store location, which will be owned and operated by video game enthusiast Josh Collins. According to Collins, he has spent the past 30-plus years working in retail and retail construction, and upon opening the new Retro Loot it will become the first business he has owned and operated.

“In Gettysburg, there is nothing [like this],” Collins explained. “I have been a gamer my whole life and I love retro video games, so I just wanted to bring something like that to Gettysburg. I mean there isn’t even a GameStop here!”

It is important to note that the first Retro Loot location opened its doors last year in Shippensburg on 300 South Fayette Street – this location, however, is not owned by Collins.

The new, approximately 3,000-square-foot Retro Loot will buy and trade video games, while also selling a wide array of retro video game options that span from the late 70s to today. Some of these retro video games will include Atari, SEGA, Nintendo, X-Box, and more.

According to Collins, his new Retro Loot location will also feature a retail section that will be stocked with Funko Pops, Magic the Gathering, Pokémon, and more. Additionally, the new video game store will feature stand-up arcade games for customers to enjoy while they browse.

Currently, there are still a lot of renovations that need to take place at the new storefront, but according to Collins, he is hoping to have the grand opening in the first week of October 2023.

The new Retro Loot will be located inside the Giant Shopping Center at 44 Natural Springs Road, right off the Lincoln Highway. Upon Retro Loot’s grand opening, their hours of operation will be:

Tuesdays – Thursdays // 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Fridays – Saturdays // 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sundays // 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Currently, Collins is looking to hire a few store associates for the new Retro Loot and if you are interested in applying you are encouraged to message him on Facebook.

“[Opening soon] feels awesome, but the building process is definitely a bit more of a headache than what I was expecting,” Collins added. “I have worked in retail my entire life, so it feels great to have something that I can call mine.”

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.