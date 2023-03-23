HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Riley Williams, the Harrisburg area woman convicted for her role in the January 6 attack, was sentenced to three years in federal prison, according to Politico.

Williams’ sentencing was announced Thursday after a court appearance in Washington D.C.

Prosecutors had sought a seven year sentence for Williams, who was convicted of interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder and resisting or impeding law enforcement officers.

Williams, who was linked to the white nationalist group “Groyper Army,” was not convicted of the laptop theft after the jury was inconclusive obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting in the theft of government property.

The government said Williams was aware of the significance of January 6 and invaded the U.S. Capitol, “directing other rioters, organizing violence and physical resistance against law enforcement officers, and stealing—and helping to steal—items from Speaker of the House

A witness had claimed Williams stole Pelosi’s computer during the riot with the intent” to send the computer device to a friend in Russia, who then planned to sell the device to “Russia’s foreign intelligence service,” according to an affidavit.

The witness, who was described as a “former romantic partner” told investigators the apparent deal “fell through” for “unknown reasons” and Williams still “has the computer device or destroyed it.”

The device, which Pelosi’s Chief of Staff confirmed was only used for presentations, has still not been recovered.

Williams had lived in both the Cumberland County and Harrisburg areas.