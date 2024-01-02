YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Another local Rite Aid location will be closing amid the company’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing last year.

On Tuesday the company confirmed they would be closing its store location at 105 Old York Road on January 11.

“Rite Aid regularly assesses its retail footprint to ensure we are operating efficiently while meeting the needs of our customers, communities, associates and overall business. In connection with the court-supervised process, we notified the Court of certain underperforming stores we are closing to further reduce rent expense and strengthen overall financial performance. At this time, we have not made or confirmed any decisions on additional specific store closures as part of our financial restructuring process.”

Company statement