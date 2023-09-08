CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Rite Aid said Friday the closure of its Market Street store here shouldn’t have come as a surprise to prescription customers.

“We provide customers with notice of our upcoming closures via posted flyers and letters mailed directly to customers,” a company spokesperson told abc27 News in a statement. “These include where they can go to receive their prescriptions following the closure. Additionally, we follow all state Board of Pharmacy requirements.”

One Rite Aid customer who emailed the abc27 newsroom confirmed she had received a notice before the store closed. The company said the store closed Aug. 21, and prescriptions were transferred to the store on Market Street in Lemoyne.

“We review every neighborhood to ensure our customers will have access to health services, be it at Rite Aid or a nearby pharmacy, and we work to seamlessly transfer their prescriptions so there is no disruption of services,” the company said.

On Friday, Rite Aid employees carried items out of the closed store, and over the course of about an hour, a few customers pulled in, saw the store was closed and left.

Retail analysts widely expect Rite Aid to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. But they also widely expect it to emerge from bankruptcy, albeit as a somewhat slimmed-down company.

Does the prospect of a bankruptcy filing change which pharmacy chain Chris Josephs — who wanted to shop Friday at the shuttered Camp Hill location — would choose next time he goes shopping?

“Not really,” Josephs said. “Not a big life changer for me.”

Rite Aid faces some of the same challenges as its larger chain pharmacy competitors Walgreens and CVS: rising costs, non-prescription sales hurt by an increase in online shopping and especially the prospect of paying billions of dollars in damages in connection with opioid-related lawsuits. But Walgreens and CVS face those challenges from a stronger financial starting point.

As for the prospect of a bankruptcy filing, Rite Aid said: “We do not comment on rumors or speculation.”

The company didn’t respond to a question about how many stores have closed since early August, roughly the period during which reports have surfaced of customers surprised by what they perceived as the sudden closure of stores.