CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – Rite Aid is selling its former Camp Hill headquarters after relocating to Philadelphia, according to a company spokesperson.

Rite Aid had occupied the Hunter Lane property since 1991 and unveiled a new Philadelphia “collaboration center” in July 2022. Rite Aid previously had its headquarters in Camp Hill and opened its first store – then Thrif D Discount Center in Scranton – 60 years ago.

The 23,000 square foot Philadelphia location is, according to Rite Aid, “designed to bring our remote corporate workforce and all associates together for in-person collaboration and meetings.”

Rite Aid’s new Philadelphia location hosts Rite Aid’s various businesses – including Rite Aid retail pharmacy, Elixir, Health Dialog and Bartell Drugs.

“This new collaboration space represents how we are modernizing our brand from the inside out,” said Rite Aid President and CEO Heyward Donigan. “We are not only transforming our business to better serve our customers, but we are embracing new ways of working that blends a remote-first corporate workforce with opportunities for in-person collaboration.