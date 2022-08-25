EAST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Fire department activity has closed all lanes of U.S. 11 northbound and southbound in part of East Pennsboro Township Friday morning, according to 511PA.

The road is closed southbound between State Street and Market Street, and it is closed northbound between Second Street and State Street, 511PA says.

According to Cumberland County dispatch, there was a residential fire in that area that began around 6:45 a.m.

A robocall from East Pennsboro Area School District said buses may be delayed due to the road closure.