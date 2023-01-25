(WHTM) — Due to the snowy weather impacting the region, PennDOT has placed multiple restrictions on major roads throughout Central Pennsylvania

Speeds have been reduced to 45 miles per hour with commercial vehicles allowed in the right lane only on the following roads:

Entire length of Pennslyvania State Route 283

State Route 222 between Oregon Pike and Pa 272

Route 30 from US 15 to PA 23 West

Interstate 83 between Maryland State Line and the End of I-83

Entire length of Interstate 283

Entire length of State Route 581

Interstate 81 between New York State Line and Maryland State Line

Interstate 76, between Milepost 266.5 and 161.5, Interchanges 266-Lebanon-Lancaster and 161-Breezewood.

US 15 between Maryland State Line and Exit: PA 581 EAST/TO I-83 – HARRISBURG/HERSHEY

PennDOT and PTC urge motorists to avoid travel if possible. If travel is necessary, use caution, reduce speeds and be aware of changing weather conditions.