GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – On April 1, the Taneytown Road entrance to the Gettysburg National Military Park Museum and Visitor Center closed for road work.

A lot of road work, of the tear-the-whole-thing-out-and-start-from-scratch variety. As Jason Martz, Communications Specialist for the park explained at the time, “The road was original to the visitor center in 2008. It’s asphalt, it’s been patched repeatedly, but it’s at the end of its lifespan.”

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

At the time, he couldn’t give an exact time the road would reopen, as it was highly dependent on the weather. Well, the weather has been kind to the project, and on Monday the park announced the road will reopen on June 8.

The old asphalt road has been completely replaced by concrete. The effect of temperature on the curing time was one of the reasons they couldn’t give a…concrete…reopening date.

The reopening of the Taneytown Road entrance means all normal operating services and routes that utilize this road will return to normal. In addition, Parking Lot 3 and all walking trails adjacent to the construction area will reopen to the public.

During the construction two alternate roads, Hunt Avenue and Granite School House Lane, were made one-way only. When the entrance reopens the roads will return to two-way.

To view our original story about the closure, click here.

