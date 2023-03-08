YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The 37th Annual York St. Patrick’s Day Parade will be held on Saturday, March 11. Because of this, the city has issued a traffic advisory for the event.

The parade starts at 1 p.m. at the West Market and Penn Streets and proceeds east on Market to Duke Street

From 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., no parking will be in effect on Market Street between the intersection of West Market and Belvidere Avenue and extend to the intersection of East Market and South Queen Street.

No parking will also be in effect on George Street between Philidelphia Street and King Street during that time. The city has stated this will also affect the Market Street Parking Garage as well and individuals will need to plan ahead and move cars.

Motorists can you Philidelphia Street, Belvidere Avenue, King Street, and Queen Street to get around the parade route.