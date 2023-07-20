SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – According to the Swatara Township Police Department, female guests at the Red Roof Inn reported that they were robbed at gunpoint on Monday, July 12, and Monday, July 17.

An investigation occurred and police say they identified Jamie Bruder, a 45-year-old male, and Ashley Barrick, a 36-year-old female as the suspects.

According to police, Jamie Bruder was located at a residence in Steelton Borough and was taken into custody and charged with robbery and criminal conspiracy to commit robbery.

Police say that Bruder was arraigned and currently is being held at the Dauphin County Prison on $30,000 bail.

Police state that Ashley Barrick currently has an arrest warrant out for robbery and criminal conspiracy to commit robbery.

Anyone with information on Ashley Barricks’ current whereabouts is asked to contact the Swatara Township Police Department at 717-564-2550, Dauphin County 911, or Officer Matt Kieselowsky at mkieselowsky@swatarapolice.org.