YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hold the pickles. Hold the lettuce. Special orders don’t upset… the robot?

Okay, wrong restaurant chain. And that wouldn’t rhyme as well as the famous Burger King commercial.

But now — for what seems to be the first time in Pennsylvania, although abc27 News couldn’t immediately confirm that — a Siri-like female robot voice is taking orders at the Hardee’s at the intersection of U.S. 30 (Loucks Road) and North George Street in Manchester Township, York County.

And no: Special orders don’t upset her.

Your reporter — doing some serious lunchtime research — ordered a chicken sandwich. “Got it,” the robot replied.

“You know what?” your reporter (stopping at nothing to get the full story) said quickly to the robot, not making any effort to speak more clearly than might be required to a human who speaks English at a native level. “With no mayo on it, please.”

“Got it,” she replied. (Is a robot a “she” or an “it?” Oh, never mind… We’ll stick with “she.”)

Another test: “How about just a cup of water to drink?”

“Got it,” she said, before reviewing the order. “Correct?” she asked.

“Correct.”

“Five eighty-two. Please pull forward.”

And the order — delivered at the window by a human — was… correct.

During a subsequent trip through the same drive-thru (because you can never be too careful when doing important research) to order a cinnamon roll for dessert, the robot asked your reporter if he might like a couple of chicken wraps with that — two for just $5!

No, thanks — that was already enough (if not perhaps too much, a cardiologist might add) fast food for one day — but the offer was surely no coincidence: Presto, the company that makes the technology, claims it is particularly good at knowing just what to try to upsell to whom (apparently people who like cinnamon rolls also like wraps?) rather than just asking everyone if they would like fries with that.

A spokesperson for the parent company of Hardee’s told abc27 News last month the technology hadn’t yet reached Pennsylvania. Employees at the York Hardee’s said it was brand new — had arrived just within the past week or two — and was working well. And they said as far as they knew, theirs was the first store in Pennsylvania with the technology.

The company spokesperson couldn’t immediately be reached for comment to confirm that.