(WHTM) – Robots were one of the highlights at the Lancaster Science Factory on Thursday.

Volunteers from Cargas showed kids how Edison robots work by having them program the bots to navigate different tasks, including sumo wrestling and avoiding obstacles.

It’s all meant to get kids interested in “STEM” Education.

Deanna Forbes, customer success manager for Cargas said, “We are huge supporters of STEM and this is a great way to make stem fun for kids. We come and we have Edison robots that can be programmed based off of a barcode and makes them do different things.”

It seems to be paying off, Lancaster Science Factory says this is its best attendance year ever.