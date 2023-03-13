LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Rock Lititz announced Monday they have broken ground on a new educational facility to host their new, collaborative Academy of Live Technology (ALT) program.

According to CEO & President of Rock Lititz Andrea Shirk, excavation for the new ALT facility started at the beginning of March 2023.

According to Rock Lititz, the Lancaster-based PA College of Art & Design (PCA&D) and the UK-based Academy of Live Technology at Production Park (formerly called Backstage Academy), recently announced a partnership to create the new ALT program at Rock Lititz’s 108 acre campus.

The new ALT facility is expected to be completed, and ready to welcome students in the Fall of 2024.

The new ALT facility will feature:

22,400 square feet space, which includes: Classrooms Production Space Digital Labs Common area for students Expansion opportunities to the second and third floors

9,300 square foot Studio B, which includes: 7,000 square feet of open space for rehearsals, product demonstrations by businesses, and technical training sessions Studio B will specifically serve artists who perform in clubs, theaters, and small amphitheaters



The general contractor for the project is the Rock Lititz-based Hench General Contracting.

Rock Lititz hopes to be serving anywhere between 20-30 students in the new facility, but according to Shirk, there is potential for growth if the demand increases. Students in the ALT program will attend general classes at PCA&D’s campus in downtown Lancaster, and then receive their immersive, hands-on technical education on the Rock Lititz campus.

“We have an opportunity to impact the level and access of training available within the

live entertainment industry, while also exploring new and alternative approaches to the overall

college experience,” Shirk said. “Students will become industry professionals on day one, learning next to specialty experts and working on active projects. The hands-on approach, mixed with some traditional classroom access through a strong institution like Pennsylvania College of Art & Design ensures a unique and immersive path for young professionals to earn an education, while also advancing their careers.”

The newly announced ALT partnership will be officially launched Monday night at the South by Southwest (SXSW) festival at The British Music Embassy.

According to Rock Lititz, this new partnership will represent a global-scale collaboration, which will take the strengths and expertise of Rock Lititz, PCA&D, and the British higher education provider.

“When we began conversations with the Academy for Live Technology, we found in ALT a

group of faculty and educational leaders that had the same ethos, the same care for students

and the same belief in the future of creatives in our economy,” PCA&D President, Michael

Molla said. “We’re excited to partner with ALT and Rock Lititz to create what we believe will be the best live experience design program in the country.”

For more information on the Rock Lititz community, you can visit their website at www.rocklititz.com

