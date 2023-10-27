YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Rock-throwing incidents over a busy interstate in York County are being investigated by Pennsylvania State Police.

State Police in York say they’ve received three reports regarding the rock-throwing this month from the Reeser’s Summit overpass onto I-83.

The most recent report State Police received was on Oct. 21 when a rock the size of a “softball” smashed through the front windshield of a vehicle that was going south on the highway. The driver was almost hit by the rock, the release states.

Two male suspects were caught on cameras walking away from the scene of the crime. State Police say that each incident also happened around the same time frame of just before 12:30 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police in York at (717)-428-1011.