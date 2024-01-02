CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that there will be rolling stops on Thursday for a section of Interstate 81 in Cumberland County.

The stops will be along Interstate 81 near Carlisle so a contractor can perform blasting for a UGI substation near the interstate. There will be a single blast between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. between Exit 52 and Exit 49, weather permitting.

As a safety precaution, there will be rolling stops of up to 10 minutes in both directions of I-81 between Exit 52 and Exit 49.

Motorists should be alert and watch for stopped or slow-moving vehicles.

Below is where the blasting will take place.