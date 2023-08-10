CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – PennDOT announced today that there will be rolling stops on Interstate 81 near Shippensburg on Friday.

PennDOT says there will be a single blast near Exit 29 (Route 174/King Street) on Interstate 81 around 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

According to PennDOT, there will be rolling stops beginning about 1,000 feet north and south of the exit of up to ten minutes in each direction of Interstate 81 while the work is performed.

PennDOT advises motorists to be alert and watch for stopped or slow-moving vehicles.