PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) — A state-of-the-art car washing facility called Rolling Thunder Express Carwash is set to finally open its doors in the coming days.

Rolling Thunder Express Carwash is owned by Pat Lewis, who also owns Klick Lewis car dealership – the new car wash is also run in conjunction with the Vice President of Rolling Thunder Express Carwash, Michael Young.

According to Rolling Thunder’s Facebook page, the new carwash is set to have its grand opening on Monday, March 6.

According to Rolling Thunder’s website, the new carwash is going to offer four monthly packages, four single wash packages, and four annual membership packages. The monthly package options range from $21.99 – $45.99, the single wash options range from $10 – $25, and the annual package options range from $241.89 – $505.89.

These four different package tiers consist of:

Rolling Thunder package (Most expensive) 17 package details

(Most expensive) Lightning X3 16 package details, excludes Graphene

Rumble + Burst 15 package details, excludes ‘3 Stage Ceramic’

Express (Least expensive) 6 package details, excludes all ‘Fusion’ detail products

(Least expensive)

The new Rolling Thunder Express Carwash is located on 800 E. Main Street, across the street from Wendy’s and Sheetz. Their hours of operation are:

Mondays – Saturdays // 7:30a.m. to 7:30p.m.

Sundays // 7:30a.m. to 6:30p.m.

All guests get to access the free, high-powered vacuums after their carwash is completed.