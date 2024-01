CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A single vehicle rollover accident briefly closed I-81S in Cumberland County.

According to PennDOT, the accident occurred around 4:15 p.m. at mile marker 36.5. The roadway reopened about an hour later.

The lane closure affected southbound from exit 37 (Newville) and exit 29 (King St, Shippensburg).

There is no work on injuries.