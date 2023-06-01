LETTERKENNY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire in Letterkenny Township, Franklin County caused the home’s roof to collapse on the afternoon of Thursday, June 1.

The Franklin Fire Company responded to the home on the 10000 block of Cardinal Drive in Letterkenny Township at around 1:50 p.m.

Two crews with the Franklin Fire Company responded to the two-alarm fire and said the house “had heavy fire showing” when the first crew arrived, according to the Franklin Fire Company’s Facebook page.

Pictures courtesy of the Franklin Fire Company

Fire crews said they had to be on the defensive because the fire had already advanced significantly by the time they got to the house.

The Franklin Fire Company said they do not believe there were any injuries due to the fire and the cause of the fire is still undetermined at this time.