LEWISBERRY, Pa. (WHTM) — Teens and police met face-to-face on Wednesday, Oct. 19, to keep students safe on the road.

State Police, PennDOT, and the State Education Department held a round held roundtable discussion about safe driving at Red Land High School In Lewisberry, York County.

“Motor vehicle crashes are a leading cause of death for teens,” said PennDOT Deputy Secretary for Driver and Vehicle Services Kurt Myers. “Parents and teachers have an important role to play in helping new drivers establish safe driving habits.”

The risk of a crash involving teen drivers can be lowered through practice, limiting the number of passengers riding with a new driver, obeying all rules of the road, and using common sense. Many of the students who attended also asked about getting pulled over by police.

“I’ve been pulled over before. (My) taillight was out. (They were) kind enough to let me know. Don’t assume you get pulled over that life is over and you’re going to jail,” Driver and Safety Education Representative John Kashatus said.

Between the years 2017 and 2021, there were 81,364 crashes involving at least one 16- to 19-year-old driver in Pennsylvania, resulting in 480 fatalities, according to PennDOT.